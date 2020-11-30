Axa S.A. Has $36.89 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,922 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.17% of Cerner worth $36,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after acquiring an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth $52,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 698,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Cerner stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

