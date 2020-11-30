Axa S.A. Has $30.88 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $30,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 89,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

