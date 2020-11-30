Axa S.A. Has $28.86 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,761 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of The Kraft Heinz worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.84 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.10, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on KHC. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

