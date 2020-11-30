Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,336,000 after buying an additional 114,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,478,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,961,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $264,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,517 shares of company stock worth $14,147,871. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

NYSE:PH opened at $272.85 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $201.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

