Axa S.A. Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.37% of The Western Union worth $32,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

WU opened at $22.52 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.