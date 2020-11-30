Axa S.A. Buys 2,987 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $37,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 81,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 96,861 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 800.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $153.73 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.62.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.