Axa S.A. Buys 1,556,501 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2,388.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,670 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,556,501 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.12% of HP worth $30,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HPQ opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,974 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

