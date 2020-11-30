Axa S.A. Acquires 64,264 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 971.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $30,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $585.76 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $598.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.54. The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.42, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,474 shares of company stock worth $69,657,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

