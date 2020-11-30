Axa S.A. Acquires 42,869 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $212.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.49. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

