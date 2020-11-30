Axa S.A. Acquires 226,663 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 354.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,663 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $27,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 116,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 146.5% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 15.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

ALL opened at $104.14 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

