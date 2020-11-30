Axa S.A. Acquires 130,237 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,237 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $31,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20,651.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Shares of A opened at $114.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,318.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.