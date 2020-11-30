AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds Sells 15,378 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $991,265.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AN stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

