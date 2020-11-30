AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky Sells 5,000 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoNation stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in AutoNation by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

