Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Autoliv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 377.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $91.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.92. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $94.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

