AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,754 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

