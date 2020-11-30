Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) vs. Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Athersys alerts:

26.7% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Grifols shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Athersys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Athersys and Grifols’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys N/A -176.56% -112.67% Grifols 10.40% 10.83% 4.68%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys has a beta of -1.67, indicating that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grifols has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Athersys and Grifols, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 4 0 3.00 Grifols 0 4 5 0 2.56

Athersys presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Athersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Athersys is more favorable than Grifols.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athersys and Grifols’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.63 million 66.72 -$44.58 million ($0.29) -6.55 Grifols $5.71 billion 2.25 $700.16 million $1.17 15.97

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Grifols beats Athersys on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, and has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical needs. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases; and the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, S.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products. It offers intravenous immune globulin, Factor VIII, alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, antithrombin III, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, including analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. It serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment offers products used by hospitals, as well as parenteral solutions and enteral nutritional fluids. The Bio Supplies segment provides biological products for non-therapeutic uses. The Others segment renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also provides infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics; and engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. has a technology collaboration agreement with Mondragon; and a formal collaboration with the United States Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority, the Food and Drug Administration, and other Federal public health agencies. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.