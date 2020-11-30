AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 18,831 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 18,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $453,638.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 232,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,322.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,215.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $335,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $10,074,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

