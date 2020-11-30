Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Boosted by Natixis

Natixis increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 843.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $115.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $118.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

