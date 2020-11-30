Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 520,590 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,590 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of NortonLifeLock worth $27,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,395,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 329,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $18.11 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

