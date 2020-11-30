Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,100 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Ubiquiti worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ubiquiti by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 2.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $246.57 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $271.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average is $185.75.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

