Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 291,578 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 291,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,776,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.53% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of THO stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

