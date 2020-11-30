Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 98,815 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Xylem worth $28,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $97.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $99.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

