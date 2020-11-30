Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 319,174 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.74% of Yelp worth $25,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,785,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yelp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.26 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

