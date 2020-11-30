Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $25.61 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,605,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.10% of Fastenal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 76.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

FAST opened at $48.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

