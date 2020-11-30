Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 133,938 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

