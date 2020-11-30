Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 1,391.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Honda Motor worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 215,959 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares during the period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.75 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

