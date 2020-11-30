Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $30.92 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Radian Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 199,331 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Radian Group stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $375.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.