Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $30.76 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,059 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.98% of Perspecta worth $30,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Perspecta by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

PRSP stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

