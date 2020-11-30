Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $30.46 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,977 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $30,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock worth $2,961,600. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $109.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

