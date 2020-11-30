Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $28.43 Million Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,362 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $28,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 9.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.97 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

