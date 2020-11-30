Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $28.41 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Xylem worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $97.14 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.