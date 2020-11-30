Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $28.36 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,180,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505,460 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.11% of BlackBerry worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,820,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 427,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,185,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,086 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,420,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 38,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.44. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $2,605,874.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

