Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $27.91 Million Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,590 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.23% of NortonLifeLock worth $27,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NLOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

