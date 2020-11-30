Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $25.69 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Ubiquiti worth $25,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

NYSE UI opened at $246.57 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $271.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.58 and a 200-day moving average of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

