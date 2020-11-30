Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,798 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sasol were worth $29,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sasol by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 193.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sasol by 47.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147,770 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SSL opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

