Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,668 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.63% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $25,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 303,078 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 89.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 44,730 shares during the period.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,429 shares of company stock valued at $993,175. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

