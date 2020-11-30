Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 63,373 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.35% of CNX Resources worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,874,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

