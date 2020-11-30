Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 21,048 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 265.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16,041.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,126.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,085.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $929.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

