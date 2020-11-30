Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 135,365 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,385,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $27,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 117,650.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $9.71 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

