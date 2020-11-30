Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 291,578 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,776,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.53% of Thor Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THO. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

THO stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

