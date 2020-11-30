Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 63,373 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,027,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.35% of CNX Resources worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 272.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

