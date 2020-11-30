Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 506,958 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 506,958 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.38% of Trinity Industries worth $30,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Trinity Industries by 89.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Trinity Industries by 18.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of TRN opened at $23.79 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

