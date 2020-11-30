Arlington Asset Investment (AAIC) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE: AAIC) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Arlington Asset Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -79.92% 7.50% 0.83% Arlington Asset Investment Competitors -1.79% -7.64% 1.28%

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $123.48 million $13.74 million 3.75 Arlington Asset Investment Competitors $832.92 million $158.56 million 13.67

Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arlington Asset Investment. Arlington Asset Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arlington Asset Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Arlington Asset Investment Competitors 4229 13845 12806 421 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Arlington Asset Investment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arlington Asset Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Arlington Asset Investment rivals beat Arlington Asset Investment on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

