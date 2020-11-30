Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Maxus Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 17.03% 8.92% 2.07% Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxus Realty Trust has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Maxus Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 3.32 $36.99 million $1.34 8.51 Maxus Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Maxus Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.6% of Maxus Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Maxus Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80 Maxus Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Maxus Realty Trust.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Maxus Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Maxus Realty Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Maxus Realty Trust Company Profile

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company, formerly known as Nooney Realty Trust, Inc., was formed in 1984. Maxus Realty is based in North Kansas City, Missouri.

