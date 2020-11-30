Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 45.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,126,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,744,789 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $29,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Kipp Deveer purchased 75,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $16.83 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

