Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 483.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $28,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $5,715,599.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $50.45 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

