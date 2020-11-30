Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 744.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 114.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 494.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $22,544,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $33.03 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

