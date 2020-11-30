Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Anthem worth $104,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 30.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $315.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.30. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $338.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

