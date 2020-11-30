Anne-Sophie Gaget Sells 4,054 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $38.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

