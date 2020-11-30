Analyzing Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) & U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tengasco and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tengasco and U.S. Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco $4.91 million 2.43 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A U.S. Energy $6.57 million 1.80 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A

Tengasco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tengasco and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68% U.S. Energy -106.82% -20.23% -13.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Tengasco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Tengasco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.0% of U.S. Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tengasco beats U.S. Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

US Energy Corp. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

